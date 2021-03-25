USMNT vs. Jamaica: The Pregame Tailgate

For the first time in 2021, the U.S. Men’s National Team takes the field in Europe looking to claim a victory.

Gregg Berhalter’s side face Concacaf rivals Jamaica in Weiner Neustadt this afternoon (1 p.m. ESPN2) looking to continue a busy year with its first win of a two-game March slate. Thursday’s friendly in Austria will be followed up by a trip to Belfast on Sunday for a date with Northern Ireland.

With numerous European starters returning to action, Berhalter will have plenty of lineup decisions to make against the Reggae Boyz. Jordan Siebatcheu, Bryan Reynolds, and Christian Cappis are three field players who will be looking to make their senior debuts.

Be sure to check in to SBI before, during and after today’s match for all your news and analysis on the friendly from Austria.

Here is a closer look at all of SBI’s written and video coverage ahead of Thursday’s USMNT-Jamaica showdown:

SBI ARTICLES

SBI takes a look at who Gregg Berhalter could start for the USMNT vs. Jamaica. (READ)

The USMNT is aiming to fine-tune things in its friendly vs. Jamaica. (READ)

USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah is hoping to help change the perspective of American Soccer. (READ)

Both Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah have expressed their interest of participating in the 2021 Summer Olympics. (READ)

USMNT star Christian Pulisic is hoping to make the most of his first camp since October 2019. (READ)

After growing his confidence at Werder Bremen, USMNT forward Josh Sargent is hoping to keep the goals flowing in international action. (READ)

In-form midfielder Brenden Aaronson is ready for his latest opportunity with the USMNT. (READ)

Sergino Dest is excited to carry over his recent form with Barcelona into the pair of USMNT friendlies. (READ)

Antonee Robinson is ready to prove he can make the USMNT left back job his. (READ)

Veteran defender Aaron Long is eager to continue making case for a starting center back role. (READ)