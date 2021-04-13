Inter Miami Notes: Matuidi investigation "wrapping up", Dutch goalkeeper signed, and more

It has been more than five weeks since Inter Miami first heard of the Matuidi Gate situation, but a resolution is expected to come in the next few days at long last.

MLS commissioner Don Garber provided an update on Monday on the league’s investigation into Inter Miami’s 2020 acquisition of Matuidi, who joined on a Targeted Allocation Money deal midway through last season before turning into a Designated Player this year. MLS announced back on March 5 that it was launching a formal review into the matter, and, according to Garber, the wait for a verdict will soon be over.

“It will be resolved by the start of the season (this weekend),” said Garber on a conference call. “Inter Miami will be roster compliant by the start of the season, as will all 27 teams. The investigation is wrapping up and we can expect in the next couple of days we will be announcing our findings.”

Garber also touched on the South Florida side’s quest to build a soccer-specific stadium in Miami proper. He stated rather emphatically that Inter Miami will sooner or later get a venue deal done there.

“Miami Freedom Park is a project that (co-owner) Jorge Mas and his group are laser-focused on, and look at the facility they are playing in temporarily,” said Garber. “We will get a stadium in Miami. It may take longer than we expected, but we will get a stadium in Miami.”

Inter Miami currently plays its home games at the recently-constructed Drv Pnk Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

feyenoord goalkeeper marsman signed

Inter Miami has been linked with multiple foreign goalkeepers since the end of the 2020 season, and the team has finally signed one.

Official: Goalkeeper Nick Marsman✍🏽#InterMiamiCF has signed dutch goalkeeper Nick Marsman to a contract that will run through the 2023 MLS season. The Dutch goalkeeper will join the Club in July! Find out all the details⬇️https://t.co/dIDaw8O5z2 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 12, 2021

The Herons announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with Feyenoord goalkeeper Nick Marsman, who will join the team in July after he finishes up the current Eredivisie season. Marsman, 30, joins Inter Miami on a three-year deal, and will occupy an international roster slot.

The Dutchman, who has started 19 times in 20 league appearances for Feyenoord in the current campaign, is expected to battle John McCarthy for the starting spot in the Inter Miami net. The other goalkeepers on the MLS side’s roster right now are Dylan Castanheira and Drake Callender.

SEAGRIST To join indy eleven on loan

Another Inter Miami fullback will soon be on the move.

Offseason addition Patrick Seagrist is going to be loaned to Indy Eleven, according to a report from the Athletic. Seagrist had joined Inter Miami via trade from the New York Red Bulls back in December, but the 23-year-old left back is reportedly set for another move to the USL Championship that should allow him to earn more playing time.

The report comes a couple of days after the Herons traded right back Dylan Nealis to Nashville SC. Some of the remaining fullback options on the South Florida team’s roster are Kelvin Leerdam, Joevin Jones, Nicolas Figal, and Brek Shea. Veteran English left back Kieran Gibbs is expected to arrive in the summer.