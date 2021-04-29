Report: Pellegrino Matarazzo linked with Eintracht Frankfurt job

The German Bundesliga’s coaching carousel is in full swing as managers all over Germany are either changing jobs or being linked to new destinations. Jesse Marsch became part of the carousel as RB Leipzig’s newest higher, and another American already in the Bundesliga could be set for a job change.

Stuttgart manager Pellegrino Matarazzo has been linked with the looming opening at Eintracht Frankfurt, German outlet Bild reported Thursday. The Matarazzo is in the mix alongside current Wolfsburg boss Oliver Glasner and PSV manager Roger Schmidt.

Eintracht Frankfurt has begun its quest for a new head coach, knowing that Adi Hutter will be leaving at the end of the current season for Borussia Monchengladbach. The Super Eagles are currently in the mix for a top-four spot in the Bundesliga, sitting one point clear of fifth-place Borussia Dortmund with three matches remaining.

Matarazzo has been with Stuttgart since 2019, helping the club earn promotion back to the Bundesliga last season. The 43-year-old New Jersey native has led Stuttgart to a current 10th-place spot in the German top flight this season, earning him a new contract back in February through 2024.

“I feel very much at home at VfB,” Matarazzo said back in February after signing his new contract. “Together with Thomas Hitzlsperger, Sven Mislintat and Markus Rüdt, we’ve initiated a very positive development. I really enjoy working with all of the team. We want to take the next steps together. I’d like to thank everyone responsible at VfB for their trust and look forward to the future.”

The club has already clinched its survival in the Bundesliga for an additional season, a credit to Matarazzo’s hard work with the squad. Matarazzo will be joined in the Bundesliga next season by fellow American head coach Jesse Marsch, who was announced as the new manager at RB Leipzig earlier on Thursday.