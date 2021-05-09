Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Yedlin, Reyna, and more

By Larry Henry Jr. | May 9, 2021 1:50 pm

Galatasaray has made the final two weeks of the Turkish Super Lig season very interesting after earning the result of its campaign so far on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin returned to the Galatasaray starting lineup this weekend, helping the club defeat leaders Besiktas 3-1 at home. Now sitting three points back of Besiktas in the table with two matches remaining, confidence will be high within the squad to get the job done.

Yedlin played 90 minutes at right back, making one interception, winning one tackle, and winning two aerial battles. After being out for one month through injury, the U.S. Men’s National Team defender looked back to his old self and could finish the season a champion in Turkey.

Elsewhere, Gio Reyna helped Borussia Dortmund pick up a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig while Brenden Aaronson registered his first multi-goal game at Red Bull Salzburg. Christian Pulisic went the distance for Chelsea in a dramatic 2-1 road victory over Manchester City, Bryan Reynolds started at left back in a Serie A win for AS Roma, and John Brooks helped Wolfsburg pitch a clean sheet in a 3-0 triumph over Union Berlin.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play for Manchester City.

Owen Otasowie did not dress in Wolves 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Burnley on Monday.

Championship

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 2-0 loss to Stoke City on Saturday. Bournemouth will face Brentford in the EFL Championship Promotion Playoffs.

Duane Holmes started and played 60 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 2-2 draw with Reading on Saturday.

Daryl Dike came off the bench and played 35 minutes in Barnsley’s 2-2 draw with Norwich City on Saturday. Barnsley will face Swansea City in the EFL Championship Promotion Playoffs.

Alex Mighten came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to Preston North End on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron came off the bench and played four minutes in QPR’s 3-1 win over Luton Town on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde dressed but did not play in Rotherham United’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff City on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman did not dress for QPR.

league one

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Northampton Town on Saturday. Sunderland will face Lincoln City in the EFL League One Promotion Playoffs starting May 19th.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev dressed but did not play in Cheltenham Town’s 4-1 win over Harrogate on Saturday.

wsl

Christen Press started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 80 minutes in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

Sam Mewis started, missed one penalty kick and played 73 minutes in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday. Man City finished second in the WSL standings.

Rose Lavelle came off the bench, missed one penalty kick, and played 29 minutes for Man City.

Abby Dahlkemper dressed but did not play for Man City.

division 1

Catarina Macario started, scored TWO GOALS, and plated 45 minutes in Lyon’s 4-0 win over GPSO 92 Issy on Sunday.

Alana Cook started and played 45 minutes in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 win over Le Havre on Sunday.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun started and played 90 minutes in Arsenal U-23’s 2-2 draw with West Ham United on Friday.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s face Liverpool on Monday.

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s season is complete.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-0 win over Union Berlin on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 84 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 0-0 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Gio Reyna started and played 82 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw with Mainz on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played four minutes in Schalke’s 4-2 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo‘s Stuttgart defeated Augsburg 2-1 on Friday.

Chris Richards is OUT (Injury) for Hoffenheim.

Tyler Adams is OUT (Injury) for RB Leipzig.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 67 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-2 draw with Karlsruher on Saturday.

Tim Tillman came off the bench and played four minutes for Furth.

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Hannover’s 2-1 loss to Darmstadt on Friday.

3. Liga

Justin Che started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-1 loss to Unterhaching on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Waldhof Mannheim on Monday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach II’s 2-1 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf II on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest started and played 75 minutes in Barcelona’s 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Yunus Musah dressed but did not play in Valencia’s 3-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started and played 78 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-1 loss to Almeria on Friday.

La Liga 2

Konrad De La Fuente started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona B’s 4-3 win over Villarreal B on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face AC Milan on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds started and played 59 minutes in AS Roma’s 4-0 win over Crotone on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-1 draw with Vicenza Virtus on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Lille’s 3-0 win over Lens on Friday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini did not dress (Selection) in Caen’s 3-0 loss to Toulouse on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 81 minutes in Boavista’s 1-1 draw with Tondela on Friday.

Belgium

first division playoffs

Matt Miazga started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-2 draw with Royal Antwerp on Saturday. It was Miazga’s first goal scored this season.

Mark McKenzie came off the bench and played one minute in Genk’s 3-0 win over Club Brugge on Friday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play for Club Brugge.

relegation playoffs

Joe Efford came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Waasland-Beveren’s 5-2 second leg loss to RFC Seraing on Saturday. Waasland-Beveren was relegated to second division by 6-3 scoreline.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 84 minutes in Heracles 1-1 draw with FC Twente on Saturday.

Uly Llanez did not dress in Heerenveen’s 0-0 draw with FC Utrecht on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez came off the bench and played 54 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 1-1 draw with De Graafschap on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Vienna’s 2-1 loss to Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

Brenden Aaronson started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 84 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-1 win over Sturm Graz on Sunday. Jesse Marsch’s side can clinch the Bundesliga title on Wednesday with a win or draw.

Taylor Booth came off the bench and played 47 minutes in SKN St. Poelten’s 2-0 loss to Admira Moedling on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten came off the bench and played 20 minutes for Admira Moedling.

Brandon Servania did not dress for St. Poelten.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 3-1 win over Beşiktaş on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud started and played 88 minutes in Denizlispor’s 1-0 loss to Hatayspor on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd did not dress in Sivasspor’s 0-0 draw with Istanbul Basaksehir on Saturday.

Swedish

Nebiyou Perry came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Ostersunds 1-0 loss to Mjallby on Sunday.

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Orebro’s 1-0 win over Halmstads on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Odense’s 1-0 win over Aalborg on Friday.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played six minutes in Sonderjyske’s 4-2 loss to Vejle Boldklub on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis and Hobro are off this weekend.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Panetolikos 3-1 loss to Atromitos on Saturday.

Scotland

scottish cup

Ian Harkes started and played 60 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-0 loss to Hibernian on Saturday.

Dillon Powers did not dress for Dundee United.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Young Boys 2-0 win over FC Basel on Saturday.

Poland

ekstraklasa

Aron Johannsson came off the bench and played 62 minutes in Lech Ponzan’s 2-1 win over Wisla Krakow on Saturday.

Kenny Saief started and played 45 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 1-1 draw with Cracovia on Saturday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Piast Gliwice on Monday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo started and played 90 minutes in Ferencvaros 2-1 win over Budapest Honved on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

The First Division is off this weekend.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora and Talleres face Lanus on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Huracan on Sunday.

Brazil

Gaucho

Johnny Cardoso dressed but did not play in Internacional’s 4-1 second leg win over Juventude on Saturday. Internacional advances on 4-2 aggregate.