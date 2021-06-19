Report: Ulysses Llanez linked with Wolfsburg exit this summer

Ulysses Llanez has not made his senior debut for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg and reportedly might not at all.

Llanez, who was on loan at Dutch side Heerenveen during the 2020-21 season, is linked with a move away from the club this summer, Sportbuzzer reported Friday. The U.S. Men’s National Team forward saw his season end early due to an ankle injury, which also saw him miss the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament in May.

Llanez is set to be a part of Wolfsburg’s preseason plans starting July 1, but it’s not guaranteed that new manager Mark van Bommel will keep him in his plans heading into the new season.

The 19-year-old only totaled 103 minutes of action through while at Heerenveen this past season and was linked with an early recall to his parent club. Despite being one of the club’s top young talents after making the move from the L.A. Galaxy Academy, Llanez could be on his way out of Wolfsburg this summer.

Llanez scored 11 goals and registered six assists in 16 combined appearances in 2019-20 for Wolfsburg’s Under-19 team before he began training with the senior team.

The former U.S. Youth National Team star made three appearances for Gregg Berhalter’s side in 2020, scoring on his debut in a 1-0 friendly win over Costa Rica. He also appeared in friendlies against Wales and Panama later that Fall, but since has not appeared on the international level.

Wolfsburg qualified for the UEFA Champions League after a fourth place finish in the Bundesliga. Llanez’s club and international teammate John Brooks played a starring role for then-coached Oliver Glasner’s squad, totaling 35 appearances in all competitions.