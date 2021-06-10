Swiss club Young Boys hires David Wagner as manager

David Wagner has been in search of a new managerial position and will now make the move to Switzerland to continue his career.

Swiss Pro League champions Young Boys have hired Wagner as its new manager, the club announced Thursday. Wagner was in the running to take over at EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion, but originally wanted to remain close to his family in Germany, according to a report by Sky Sports.

“We held talks with some candidates and immediately noticed with David Wagner that it was a good fit – both in terms of football and the human aspect,” Young Boys sporting director Christoph Spycher said. “He is a very exciting personality and, with his ambitious yet down-to-earth nature, fits perfectly into our profile.

“His expertise is impressive; David has already worked in top leagues and stands for attractive and dynamic football. And he has impressively proven that he can bring young players forward. We are very much looking forward to the cooperation and are convinced that we will develop YB together.”

The 49-year-old American was sacked as manager of Schalke in 2020 and has been out of work since. Prior to his stint in the Bundesliga, Wagner helped keep Huddersfield Town in the English Premier League for two-and-a-half years and was in charge of the club for three-and-a-half years in total.

Wagner was also linked with a possible move to MLS in late 2020 when D.C. United was in search for a new head coach.

Wagner, who won eight caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team as a player, also served as head coach of Borussia Dortmund II from 2011-15. Wagner worked with current USMNT stars Christian Pulisic at Dortmund and Weston McKennie at Schalke, and will now work with another current international player at Young Boys.

“I immediately got a very good feeling during the discussions with Christoph Spycher and his crew,” Wagner said in a club interview. “It is now common knowledge that the Young Boys do a very good job and follow a clear philosophy.”

“The successes of the last few years, the way football is played and the fact that it is always possible to develop players and coaches speak for themselves. I’m really looking forward to working for YB and getting to know the players, the staff and the club staff over the next week.”

Jordan Siebatcheu spent last season on loan at Young Boys, scoring 15 goals for the club in all competitions. Siebatcheu’s loan from French club Rennes was made permanent earlier this year and should play a key role for the club in its European and domestic campaigns.