Konrad De La Fuente shines in Marseille debut

American winger Konrad De La Fuente put on a memorable debut for French club Marseille, sparking a comeback that led to an eventual dramatic victory.

De La Fuente recorded his first official professional assist to set up the first goal in a three-goal rally for Marseille, which battled back from a 2-0 deficit to open its Ligue 1 season with a 3-2 victory against Montpellier.

Starting on the left wing in his first official match since completing a transfer from FC Barcelona, De La Fuente was lively throughout, registering a game-high three key passes, including the beautiful move he pulled up to set up Cengiz Under with a pass at the doorstep in the 68th minute.

Beautiful work from Konrad De La Fuente on his first Lique 1 assist to help spark a Marseille comeback from 2-0 down to now even at 2-2.#USMNT pic.twitter.com/nHFPkLllsi — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) August 8, 2021

French star Dmitri Payet did the rest, scoring a pair of goals, including a stunning free kick, to get Marseille off to a winning start.

De La Fuente finished the match with game-high three successful dribbles to go with his three key passes, and he also contributed defensively, adding a pair of tackles before being substituted in the 89th minute.

It is an encouraging start for De La Fuente, who was sold to Marseille for more than $4 million. The 20-year-old Miami native left Barcelona after spending eight years at the club, first developing in the famed La Masia academy before joining the first team as a reserve during the 2020/2021 season.

Playing time was difficult to come by at the Camp Nou though, and with Barcelona desperate to generate funds to offset the club’s financial issues, De La Fuente was sold, though the transfer does include a sell-on clause that will give Barcelona a percentage of any future sale of De La Fuente by Marseille.

A strong start to the Ligue 1 season will boost De La Fuente’s chances of being part of the U.S. men’s national team for World Cup qualifying in September. He is facing plenty of competition for a spot, but the lack of natural winger options could help his chances if he continues to flourish with Marseille.

