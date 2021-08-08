Konrad De La Fuente shines in Marseille debut

American winger Konrad De La Fuente put on a memorable debut for French club Marseille, sparking a comeback that led to an eventual dramatic victory.
De La Fuente recorded his first official professional assist to set up the first goal in a three-goal rally for Marseille, which battled back from a 2-0 deficit to open its Ligue 1 season with a 3-2 victory against Montpellier.
Starting on the left wing in his first official match since completing a transfer from FC Barcelona, De La Fuente was lively throughout, registering a game-high three key passes, including the beautiful move he pulled up to set up Cengiz Under with a pass at the doorstep in the 68th minute.
Beautiful work from Konrad De La Fuente on his first Lique 1 assist to help spark a Marseille comeback from 2-0 down to now even at 2-2.#USMNT
— Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) August 8, 2021
French star Dmitri Payet did the rest, scoring a pair of goals, including a stunning free kick, to get Marseille off to a winning start.
De La Fuente finished the match with game-high three successful dribbles to go with his three key passes, and he also contributed defensively, adding a pair of tackles before being substituted in the 89th minute.
It is an encouraging start for De La Fuente, who was sold to Marseille for more than $4 million. The 20-year-old Miami native left Barcelona after spending eight years at the club, first developing in the famed La Masia academy before joining the first team as a reserve during the 2020/2021 season.
Playing time was difficult to come by at the Camp Nou though, and with Barcelona desperate to generate funds to offset the club’s financial issues, De La Fuente was sold, though the transfer does include a sell-on clause that will give Barcelona a percentage of any future sale of De La Fuente by Marseille.
A strong start to the Ligue 1 season will boost De La Fuente’s chances of being part of the U.S. men’s national team for World Cup qualifying in September. He is facing plenty of competition for a spot, but the lack of natural winger options could help his chances if he continues to flourish with Marseille.
What did you think of De La Fuente’s Marseille debut? Think the transfer is going to work out well for the young winger? See him playing a prominent role in World Cup qualifying?
Share your thoughts below.
Width from Konrad would allow playing a more defense first LB like Vines if Pulisic is being rested. Thus allowing Aaronson to slide inside.
—————————
Another example of how Gregg got it right this Summer. There’s no way if Konrad had just gotten to Marseille on Tuesday that he even dresses for this match. By going to preseason instead of the GC he’s positioned to be a regular and perhaps even the first choice starter this season.
I agree and based on what I’ve seen of him (preseason highlights and the entire match today), I’m confident he’ll be one of their key players. The way he and Payet link up, I see him putting up big numbers this year. I’m impressed.
He looked gooooooood.
Thats a great sign for him to be starting in the opener. Konrad going to have to make that push this upcoming season to make that WCQ or WC team