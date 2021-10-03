Americans Abroad: Weekend Rewind (Musah, Adams, Scally, and more)

A pair of U.S. men’s national team midfielders delivered solid shifts this weekend with hopes of being in Gregg Berhalter’s starting lineup for Thursday’s World Cup Qualifier vs. Jamaica.

Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah both started for their respective European clubs in the final matches before heading into international duty with the USMNT. Adams played 90 minutes for RB Leipzig in a 3-0 league win over Bochum on Saturday while Musah started and played 85 minutes as Valencia earned a 0-0 draw on the road at Cadiz.

Both players have struggled with injuries during the early stages of the new European season, but look to be heading into USMNT camp with confidence after earning minutes at club level. Adams helped RB Leipzig earn only a third clean sheet of the Bundesliga season and now heads into a busy period in World Cup Qualifying.

Musah made only his third start of the La Liga campaign, but delivered a hardworking performance as Valencia moves one point back of the top-six.

Elsewhere, Gianluca Busio and Joe Scally registered their first European goals while Ian Harkes added an assist in a 1-0 Premiership win for Dundee United. Tim Weah came off the bench to set up Jonathan David for an insurance goal in a 2-0 win over Marseille. Alan Sonora chipped into assists for Independiente in a 3-3 league draw in Argentina. Timmy Chandler started for Eintracht Frankfurt in a shocking 2-1 road victory over Bayern Munich.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Norwich City’s 0-0 draw with Burnley on Saturday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream both started and played 90 minutes each in Fulham’s 4-1 loss to Coventry City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Huddersfield’s 0-0 draw with Luton Town on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 3-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s match at QPR on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 4-0 loss to Portsmouth on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Joe Scally started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 3-1 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win over Bochum on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 3-1 loss to Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman started, played 63 minutes and registered an ASSIST in Greuther Furth’s 3-1 loss to Cologne on Friday.

John Brooks came off the bench and played 45 minutes for Wolfsburg.

Julian Green dressed but did not play for Furth.

Gio Reyna is OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s hosting of Augsburg on Saturday.

3. LIGA

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher’s 1-1 draw with Freiburg II on Saturday.

Johan Gomez started and played 90 minutes in FC Zwickau’s 1-0 win over Osnabruck on Saturday.

Bryang Kayo dressed but did not play in Viktoria Berlin’s 1-1 draw with 1860 Munchen on Saturday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Alaves 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

Sergino Dest started and played 86 minutes in Barcelona’s 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Yunus Musah started and played 85 minutes in Valencia’s 0-0 draw with Cadiz on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe dressed but did not play in Mallorca’s 1-0 win over Levante on Saturday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Tenerife’s 2-1 win over Huesca on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Gianluca Busio started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Venezia’s 1-1 draw with Cagliari on Friday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Juventus 1-0 win over Torino on Saturday.

Tanner Tessmann dressed but did not play for Venezia.

Bryan Reynolds did not dress in AS Roma’s 2-0 win over Empoli on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 60 minutes in Frosinone 1-0 loss to Cittadella on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 76 minutes in Troyes 2-0 loss to Nantes on Sunday.

Tim Weah came off the bench, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 18 minutes in Lille’s 2-0 win over Marseille on Sunday.

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench and played two minutes in Montpellier’s 1-1 draw with Strasbourg on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente dressed but did not play for Marseille.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Alex Mendez came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Vizela’s 1-1 draw with Santa Clara on Saturday.

Reggie Cannon did not dress in Boavista’s 2-2 draw with Braga on Sunday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles 3-2 win over Williem II on Saturday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 3-2 win over Rizespor on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd started and played 90 minutes for Rizespor.

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in Antalyaspor’s 2-1 loss to Adana Demirspor on Friday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-1 win over LASK on Sunday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez started and played 70 minutes in SKN St. Polten’s 3-1 win over FC Juniors OOE on Friday.

Belgium

Chris Durkin started and played 60 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 1-1 draw with Oostende on Saturday.

Mark McKenzie dressed but did not play in Genk’s 3-2 loss to Eupen on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Anderlecht on Sunday.

Sam Vines did not dress (Injury) in Royal Antwerp’s 1-0 win over Gent on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Pefok dressed but did not play in Young Boys 6-0 win over Servette on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 72 minutes in Odense’s 6-0 win over Vejle on Friday.

Christian Cappis came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Brondby’s 1-1 draw with Randers on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (knee injury) for Nordsjaelland’s visit to Silkeborg on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIERSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Celtic’s 2-1 win over Aberdeen on Sunday.

Christian Ramirez started and played 90 minutes for Aberdeen on Sunday.

Ian Harkes started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-0 win over Ross County on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Jeffrey Gal dressed but did not play in Degerfors 0-0 draw with Varbergs Bols on Saturday.

Romain Gall did not dress in Malmo’s 1-0 loss to Mjallby on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry did not dress in Ostersunds 1-1 draw with Halmstads on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas visit Club America on Sunday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield visit Colon on Monday.

Alan Sonora started, registered TWO ASSISTS, and played 75 minutes in Independiente’s 3-3 draw with Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso dressed but did not play in Internacional’s 1-0 loss to Atletico MG on Saturday.