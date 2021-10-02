Walker Zimmerman replaces Tim Ream on USMNT October WCQ roster

Walker Zimmerman has been included in the U.S. men’s national team roster for the upcoming trio of World Cup Qualifiers.
U.S. Soccer announced Friday that Zimmerman has replaced Tim Ream, who withdrew from international duty due to family reasons. It is a like-for-like replacement in Gregg Berhalter’s 27-player roster, with one veteran centerback replacing another.
Zimmerman has made 17 appearances and scored two goals for the USMNT since making his debut in 2017. Winner of the 2020 MLS Defender of the Year Award, the 28-year-old center back has made 18 appearances for Nashville SC this MLS season.
He has registered two goals and one assist to help Gary Smith’s side to a current second place spot in the Eastern Conference.
The USMNT opens its qualifying schedule on October 7 vs. Jamaica before traveling to Panama on October 10. The three-match window concludes on October 13 vs. Costa Rica in Columbus.
As slick as Ream is on the ball and picking passes, Zimmerman is a much better defender, a dominant athlete, and great on set pieces. This feels like an upgrade.
Did I read correctly that players in EPL and Championship will be allowed to play in red list countries but vaccinated players will still have to stay in quarantine facilities when they return? They can still train and play with their clubs but won’t be allowed to live at home for 10 days. Unvaccinated will have to completely isolate in quarantine hotel and not train or play. Don’t think this caused Ream to pull out since he wouldn’t have been expected to fly to Panama before this change.