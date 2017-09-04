MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 26

MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 26

MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 26

Photo by Greg M. Cooper/USA Today Sports

The weekend was a brief one in MLS due to the international break, but there were some memorable performances and results throughout the four-match schedule.

Kei Kamara fired a hat-trick while Lee Nguyen provided a record four assists to lead the New England Revolution to a 4-0 win over Orlando City.(READ)

FD Dallas came from behind twice to earn a draw with the New York Red Bulls. (READ)

The Chicago Fire got back on track with a 1-0 win over the Montreal Impact on a goal from Bastian Schweinsteiger. (READ)

After more than two winless months, the LA Galaxy thumped the Colorado Rapids, 3-0. (READ)

