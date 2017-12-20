Wednesday Kickoff: Ronaldo in doubt for El Clasico, Dortmund after Can and more

One of the world’s biggest stars could miss one of the world’s biggest games on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a second day of team training ahead of this weekend’s El Clasico. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund is reportedly interested in pursuing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can while Juventus has also reportedly registered interest. (REPORT)

Gabriel Jesus has reportedly agreed to a new contract with Manchester City. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness confirmed that the club has met with Sam Khedira to discuss a potential move. (REPORT)

Former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky announced his retirement. (REPORT)

Mexico’s Players Association released a statement backing defender Oswaldo Alanis in his contractual dispute with Liga MX club Chivas de Guadalajara. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

A sound stadium plan and wealthy ownership propelled Nashville towards MLS. (READ)

With Nashville all but in, a look at what’s next for the three other expansion candidates. (READ)

Toronto FC’s depth and a new-look format could aid MLS’ pursuit of a first CCL crown. (READ)

Christian Pulisic joined three MLS-based players in headlining CONCACAF’s Best XI. (READ)

Emerson Hyndman reiterated that he believes he’s on the right path to the first team at Bournemouth. (READ)

An Eastern Conference final rematch headlines the list of MLS home openers. (READ)

NYCFC reportedly lost out on the Belmont Stadium site. (READ)