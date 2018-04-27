Friday Kickoff: Iniesta to leave Barca, Griezmann undecided on future and more

While one legend is set for the next stage of his career, one of the game’s current stars remains undecided on his next move.

Andres Iniesta confirmed plans to leave Barcelona at the end of the season. (REPORT)

Antoine Griezmann says he is waiting on the result of talks with Atletico Madrid before officially deciding his future with the club. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain’s Unai Emery announced that he will officially leave the club at the end of the season. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho shifted blame for Chelsea’s decision to sell Mohamed Salah after a brief stint. (REPORT)

Sam Allardyce confirmed that he expects to stay at Everton next season. (REPORT)

Inter Milan is reportedly nearing a deal for Juventus winger/fullback Kwadwo Asamoah. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly interested in Southampton’s Cedric. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Dave Sarachan is ready to welcome Christian Pulisic back into the fold. (READ)

Marky Delgado accepted blame for TFC’s CCL loss. (READ)

TFC’s loss stung so much because of the many chances to seize immortality. (READ)

Sebastian Giovinco and Jonathan Osorio earned honors for their CCL tournament performances. (READ)

Sweden’s FA ruled out a World Cup return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (READ)