Tuesday Kickoff: Arteta emerges as Arsenal candidate, Ancelotti offered Italy job and more

Tuesday Kickoff: Arteta emerges as Arsenal candidate, Ancelotti offered Italy job and more

Featured

Tuesday Kickoff: Arteta emerges as Arsenal candidate, Ancelotti offered Italy job and more

Managers serve as headliners for Tuesday morning’s news.

Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis reportedly wants to hire Mikel Arteta as the club’s next manager, but meetings are reportedly set for this week to discuss candidats. (REPORT)

Ernesto Valverde is reportedly considering stepping down at Barcelona. (REPORT)

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly been offered the Italy job. (REPORT)

Manchester City is reportedly set to pursue Napoli’s Jorginho. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund has stated interest in signing Michy Batshyuayi, and the forward is also reportedly interested by the move. (REPORT)

Manchester United will reportedly look to sign Danny Rose this summer. (REPORT)

After earning a suspension for the final three games of the season, RB Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg fueled transfer rumors by tweeting “Thanks for Everything”. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Johnny Russell headlines the Best of MLS. (READ)

NYCFC is taking the team’s first loss as a “wakeup call”. (READ)

Attacking efficiency and defensive discipline helped the Timbers top NYCFC. (READ)

Sweden’s coach told Zlatan Ibrahimovic to call him if he wants to discuss a World Cup role. (READ)

Tim Ream earned honors by being named to the Team of the Week. (READ)

Chivas players have criticized the club’s front office ahead of the CCL final second leg. (READ)

, , , , , European Soccer, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home