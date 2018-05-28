Monday Kickoff: Liverpool chasing Fekir, Alisson; de Vrij heading to Inter and more

Following the Champions League final, transfer speculation season is truly ready to begin.

Reported Liverpool target Nabil Fekir says he’s not yet close to a deal with the club as he remains in discussion with “several clubs”. (REPORT)

In addition, Liverpool is once again reportedly in pursuit of Roma goalkeeper Alisson. (REPORT)

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij says he will join Inter Milan on a five-year contract. (REPORT)

Valencia and Villarreal have been reported as possible landing spots for Cesc Fabregas. (REPORT)

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly interested in a Manchester United move. (REPORT)

Arsenal is reportedly interested in a move for Juventus fullback Stephan Lichsteiner. (REPORT)

Stars like Fabinho, Thomas Lemar, Djibril Sidibe and Radamel Falcao could reportedly leave Monaco this summer. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Tim Ream and Fulham edged Aston Villa to earn a spot in the Premier League. (READ)

Gareth Bale’s double and Loris Karius’ mishaps helped push Real Madrid past Liverpool. (READ)

Romain Gall scored once again in a Sundsvall win. (READ)