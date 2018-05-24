Thursday Kickoff: Iniesta completes move to Japan, Germany 'optimistic' over Neuer and more

A Spanish star has found his new home while Germany remains confident in their start goalkeeper despite injury issues.

Andres Iniesta has officially signed for Japanese side Vissel Kobe. (REPORT)

Joachim Low says he is “optimistic” regarding Manuel Neuer’s status ahead of the World Cup. (REPORT)

France coach Didier Deschamps says Adrian Rabiot’s refusal to be a World Cup reserve is a “massive mistake”. (REPORT)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says says he sees Unai Emery’s appointment as a fresh start after Arsenal “stagnated” under Arsene Wenger. (REPORT)

Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus are reportedly interested in Alvaro Morata. (REPORT)

After spending the season on loan with the club, Geoffery Kondogbia has joined Valencia on a permanent deal. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon. (REPORT)

Eric Bailly is reportedly hoping to remain with Manchester United. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Jesse Marsch says Tyler Adams and Kemar Larence will be healthy for the weekend. (READ)

The Panamanian duo of Fidel Escobar and Michael Amir Murillo are looking forward to chasing their dreams with a spot on this summer’s World Cup squad. (READ)

Matt Miazga and Cameron Carter-Vickers provide a bit of continuity for the USMNT. (READ)

The SBI Soccer Podcast previews the USMNT’s clash with Bolivia. (READ)

Christian Pulisic enjoyed the experience of playing a friendly against LAFC. (READ)