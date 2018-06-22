Friday Kickoff: Lozano linked with Barcelona, Layun drawing interest and more

Two Mexican stars headline Friday’s news.

Hirving Lozano’s father confirmed that Barcelona is interested in the Mexican winger. (REPORT)

Lozano’s Mexico teammate Miguel Layun has reportedly earned interest from Arsenal, AC Milan and Marseille. (REPORT)

Despite his injury issues and his team’s elimination, Mohamed Salah will remain with Egypt for the team’s third and final World Cup match. (REPORT)

Juventus is reportedly pushing to sign Russian star Aleksandr Golovin. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly interested in signing Jordi Alba. (REPORT)

World Cup winner Eric Durm is reportedly a target for Huddersfield Town. (REPORT)

Juanfran has signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Argentina fell to Croatia to put advancement in major doubt. (READ)

France locked up a spot in the knockout rounds with a narrow win over Peru. (READ)

Denmark and Australia played to a back-and-forth draw. (READ)

Luka Modrid earned honors as SBI World Cup Player of the Day. (READ)

Eric Lichaj is reportedly nearing a Hull City move. (READ)

Landon Donovan says his support of Mexico at this World Cup preceded the controversial ad campaign. (READ)