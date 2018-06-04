Monday Kickoff: Salah on Egypt roster, Nagelsmann turns down Real Madrid approach and more

Monday Kickoff: Salah on Egypt roster, Nagelsmann turns down Real Madrid approach and more

Featured

Monday Kickoff: Salah on Egypt roster, Nagelsmann turns down Real Madrid approach and more

While one star looks set to overcome an injury, an up-and-coming coach has reportedly turned down a major job offer.

Despite his shoulder injury, Mohamed Salah has been named to Egypt’s World Cup squad. (REPORT)

Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly turned down an approach from Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Nabil Fekir’s agent says there is no hurry when it comes to the midfielder’s proposed move from Marseille to Liverpool. (REPORT)

Thomas Muller says an “attractive” new challenge could tempt him to leave Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insists Ousmane Dembele is “going nowhere”. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly closing in on a move for Shakhtar Donetsk and Brazil midfielder Fred. (REPORT)

Monaco is reportedly interested in a move for Gonzalo Higuain. (REPORT)

Samuel Umtiti has signed a new Barcelona contract that reportedly raises his release clause to $586 million. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

A late Ireland winner doomed the USMNT in Dublin. (READ)

Weston McKennie earned honors as SBI USMNT Man of the Match. (READ)

France’s win over Italy headlined a busy weekend of international friendlies. (READ)

Freddy Adu scored his first goal for the Las Vegas Lights. (READ)

, , , , , , , Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home