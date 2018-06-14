Thursday Kickoff: Salah cleared to face Uruguay, Griezmann set to announce decision and more

The World Cup is set to kick off, and one of the game’s biggest stars appears set to return from injury just in time for his team’s debut.

Egypt coach Hector Cuper says he is “almost 100 percent” certain Mohamed Salah will play against Uruguay on Friday. (REPORT)

Antoine Griezmann will announce whether he stays with Atletico Madrid or joins Barcelona on Thursday in a TV special called “The Decision”. (REPORT)

Real Madrid is reportedly confident that the club could finally sign David de Gea this summer. (REPORT)

Marco Verratti could reportedly leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. (REPORT)

Neymar says he is not with the world record $262 million fee PSG paid for him. (REPORT)

Anthony Martial’s agent says the winger wants to leave Manchester United. (REPORT)

Jerome Boateng says he would prefer a move to Spain over a move to England if he had to leave Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Carlos Cordeiro says the 2026 World Cup will be a lightning rod for soccer in the U.S. (READ)

Toronto FC pulled off a stunning comeback to headline Wednesday’s MLS action. (READ)

Ignacio Piatti fired back at Joey Saputo after the Montreal Impact owner said the winger could be sold. (READ)

Russia takes on Saudi Arabia to kickstart the World Cup. (READ)

SBI breaks down the USWNT’s performances from recent friendlies. (READ)