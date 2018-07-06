Friday Kickoff: Liverpool linked with Dybala, Golovin nears Chelsea move and more

Two star players have been linked with big-time Premier League moves.

Liverpool has been linked with a move for Paulo Dybala. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly set to sign Russian star Aleksandr Golovin. (REPORT)

Jack Wilshere is reportedly closing in on a move to West Ham. (REPORT)

Jurgen Klopp hinted that Liverpool would be making more moves in the transfer window. (REPORT)

Luke Shaw is reportedly determined to stay with Manchester United and fight for more playing time. (REPORT)

Callum Wilson has signed a new deal with Bournemouth. (REPORT)

Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants to bring wingback Raphael Guerrero to Paris Saint-Germain. (REPORT)

