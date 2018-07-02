Monday Kickoff: Salah signs new contract with Liverpool, Ramos to push on with Spain and more

One of the game’s top stars committed himself to his current club with a new contract.

Mohamed Salah has signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool. (REPORT)

Jerome Boateng says he has no intentions of retiring from the German national team as he wants to become a leader of the team’s reboot. (REPORT)

Following Spain’s World Cup elimination, Sergio Ramos says he plans to keep playing for the national team through the 2022 World Cup. (REPORT)

Chelsea and Roma are reportedly interested in Leicester City and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. (REPORT)

Gianluigi Buffon confirmed that he is finished playing for Italy, saying he “gave everything” to the national team. (REPORT)

New Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac says he is looking forward to working with Robert Lewandowski despite all the transfer rumors surrounding the star striker. (REPORT)

Jack Wilshere has been linked with a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce. (REPORT)

West Ham is leading the race for Nice forward Anthony Plea. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Spain was stunned by Russia in a penalty kick loss. (READ)

Croatia topped Denmark in penalty kicks to seal a quarterfinal spot. (READ)

France rolled past Argentina in their Round of 16 clash. (READ)

Uruguay edged Portugal behind a standout match from Edinson Cavani. (READ)