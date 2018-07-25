Wednesday Kickoff: PSG after Boateng, Real Madrid targets Cavani and more

One German star could be on the move while another continues to be a talking point following his controversial international retirement.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that there have been talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding Jerome Boateng. (REPORT)

Edinson Cavani has reportedly emerged as a target for Real Madrid. (REPORT)

However, Bayern has ruled out selling midfielder Thiago, who has drawn reported interest from Manchester United. (REPORT)

Following Mesut Ozil’s decision to retire from Germany, Arsenal manager Unai Emery said he respects the midfielder’s choice while adding the club is like his “home”. (REPORT)

Roma sporting director Monchi says the club is looking into legal action after Bordeaux and Malcolm pulled out of a deal for the winger to sign with Barcelona. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid has signed Portuguese winger Gelson Martins. (REPORT)

Heading into the final year of his contract, Aaron Ramsey remains unsure of his future with Arsenal. (REPORT)

Valencia reportedly remains confident that the club can hold on to forward Rodrigo. (REPORT)

Crystal Palace is reportedly interested in signing West Ham’s Cheikhou Kouyate. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Bayern Munich has reportedly agreed to a record deal for Alphonso Davies. (READ)

PRO acknowledged an error in the Columbus Crew’s match against Orlando City. (READ)

With World Cup qualifying looming, the Tournament of Nations has even more importance for the USWNT. (READ)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah headline nominees for FIFA’s Best Men’s Player award. (READ)

Kellyn Acosta says his move to the Colorado Rapids will help him get out of his comfort zone. (READ)