Friday Kickoff: Ferretti interested in Mexico interim job, Messi named Barca captain and more

The Mexico job remains a talking point heading into the fall while Lionel Messi has been recognized by Barcelona with a new role.

Tigres coach Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti says he won’t take over Mexico on a permanent basis while adding that he is interested in helping as an interim manager. (REPORT)

Barcelona announced that Lionel Messi has been named the club’s captain following Andres Iniesta’s departure with Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets named as second, third and fourth captains. (REPORT)

Despite the team’s lack of late moves, Jose Mourinho insists he’s happy with the Manchester United squad. (REPORT)

Goncalo Guedes is reportedly set to rejoin Valencia on a permanent deal after spending last season on loan with the club. (REPORT)

Croatian forward Ante Rebic has signed a new deal with Eintracht Frankfurt. (REPORT)

Manager Roy Hodgson has extended his Crystal Palace contract through 2020. (REPORT)

Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa has joined Pachuca. (REPORT)

