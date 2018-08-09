Thursday Kickoff: Dembele to stay with Barca, Godin turns down Man United and more

Two La Liga stars appear to have turned down advances from major English clubs.

Despite links to Arsenal, Ousmane Dembele confirmed that he will remain at Barcelona. (REPORT)

Diego Godin reportedly turned down an approach from Manchester United. (REPORT)

Jerome Boateng’s agent reportedly remains in talks with PSG. (REPORT)

Matteo Kovacic officially joined Chelsea on loan. (REPORT)

Andre Gomes is set to undergo a medical with Everton ahead of a transfer. (REPORT)

West Ham has signed Lucas Perez from Arsenal. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly after a late move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

The Philadelphia Union took down the Chicago Fire while the Houston Dynamo edged LAFC in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. (READ)

Jorge Villafana rejoined the Portland Timbers to headline MLS deadline day. (READ)

Bill Hamid returned to D.C. United on a loan deal. (READ)

Emerson Hyndman joined Scottish club Hiberinian. (READ)