Wednesday Kickoff: Ramos hits back at Klopp, Napoli after Ochoa and more

While debate continues over the UEFA Champions League final controversy, two CONCACAF stars appear set for moves to major leagues.

Sergio Ramos says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should “stick to his own business” as the two continue their war of words following the UEFA Champions League final. (REPORT)

Napoli continues to push to sign Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. (REPORT)

Joel Campbell is set to sign with Italian club Frosinone. (REPORT)

Juventus has reportedly rejected Paris Saint-Germain’s offer for fullback Alex Sandro. (REPORT)

Harry Maguire is set for a big pay raise as the England defender nears an extension with Leicester. (REPORT)

Besiktas is reportedly interested in signing Loris Karius. (REPORT)

Diego Godin says he rejected offers from Manchester United and Juventus for “personal reasons”. (REPORT)

After a summer full of transfer rumors, Wilfried Zaha signed a contract extension with Crystal Palace. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Bill Hamid is set to return to the D.C. United starting lineup. (READ)

Former Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli is reportedly targeting the Mexico job. (READ)

Following yet another loss, Orlando City is nearing rock bottom. (READ)

Romain Gall and Malmo were eliminated in UEFA Champions League qualifying. (READ)