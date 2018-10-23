Tuesday Ticker: Ozil snatches record, Ronaldo responds to Isco, and more

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil has been able to notch up a record that has been held for a long time in the Premier League, following five years at Arsenal.

The German midfielder became the highest scoring German player in the Premier League with 30 goals as he surpassed Jurgen Klinsmann. (REPORT)

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to Isco’s comments saying that “you cannot cry” when asked about his former club’s current crisis. (REPORT)

UEFA is set to oppose FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s plan for a revamped Club World Cup that will be considered by the FIFA Council Friday in Rwanda. (REPORT)

Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs department is investigating the tax payments of 171 players, 44 clubs and 31 agents. REPORT

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi has stated that the absence of Lionel Messi in their clash against Barcelona in the Champions League is a “big blow.” (REPORT)

Antonio Conte, Arsene Wenger, and Santiago Solari are among the favorites to replace Julen Lopetegui as the next Real Madrid manager. (REPORT)

Inter Milan have confirmed that their Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan will miss the clashes between Barcelona in the UCL and Lazio in Serie A due to a left ankle injury. (REPORT)

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli will miss out on Wednesday’s Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven due to a hamstring injury. (REPORT)

Liverpool star Sadio Mane looks set to return to action on Wednesday against Red Star Belgrade while Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita will miss out. Mane suffered a hand injury that required surgery while on international duty with Senegal. (REPORT)

West Ham midfielder Andriy Yarmolenko will be out six months due to an injured Achilles he suffered over the weekend in a defeat to Tottenham. (REPORT)

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Real Madrid’s Marcelo has been rumored of heading to Juventus in the winter. (REPORT)

Liga MX denied in a statement that FIFA is investigating the league for match manipulation due to suspicious betting activity. (REPORT)

Hamburg have replaced fired manager Christian Titz with Hannes Wolf after the team have won one of its last five games. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Reports suggest that U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn is set to step down in 2019. (READ)

LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has topped the list of the most sold jerseys in MLS for 2018. (READ)