Monday Ticker: Spain asks Morocco to join World Cup bid, Mexican federation deny deal with Tata, and more

After failing to win the right to host the 2026 World Cup, Morocco is being asked by two other countries to join their bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The worst kept secret in North American soccer is being denied by the Mexican Federation as it is still without a permanent head coach.

Spain wants Morocco to join a three country bid that includes Portugal for the 2030 World Cup. (REPORT)

Mexican federation general secretary Guillermo Cantu says that Gerardo Martino has not signed a contract to be the National Team’s next head coach. (REPORT)

Former England international Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexual assault. (REPORT)

Manchester United are hoping to get Paul Pogba back from injury for Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace as six other first-team players are out injured. (REPORT)

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into whether Paris Saint Germain racially discriminated while recruiting youth players. (REPORT)

A goalkeeper in Honduras was killed while trying to break up a bar fight. (REPORT)

A Dortmund prosecutor is calling for a life sentence to be handed down to the person who threw attempting to bomb Borussia Dortmund’s team bus. (REPORT)

Hundreds of referees are backing a fellow referee who was charged for using rock, paper, scissors instead of tossing a coin prior to a game. (REPORT)

West Ham is planning to expand London Stadium to 66,000 seats. (REPORT)

Barcelona are scouting possible long-term replacements for striker Luis Suarez. (REPORT)

Chivas de Guadalajara is working to renew the contracts of Javier Lopez and Jair Pereira. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

MLS Ticker: Tierney announces retirement, Impact sign pair of homegrowns, and more (READ)

REPORT: Club Tijuana set to hire Oscar Pareja as new manager (READ)

McKennie, De La Torre depart USMNT camp ahead of Italy friendly (READ)

UEFA Nations League Rewind: England defeats Croatia, Germany relegated, and more (READ)

Who Should the USMNT Start vs. Italy (READ)