Monday Ticker: Real Madrid confident in landing Hazard, Klopp 'not finished' at Liverpool, and more

Eden Hazard could be the storyline entering this summer’s transfer window. The question is, will he stay or will he go?

Despite Hazard having just over a year left on his contract at Chelsea, and the Blues holding out for £100m, Real Madrid is reportedly confident the Belgian will join the reigning UCL champions. (READ)

Jurgen Klopp is committed to Liverpool despite talks that he would be perfect to take over at Bayern Munich. (READ)

Even after Saturday’s 5-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker, Bayern Munich’s manager Niko Kovac was warned that he has “no job guarantee.” (READ)

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son says that teammate Danny Rose has yet to talk to Spurs about racial abuse suffered while playing in Montenegro last month. (READ)

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says that he’s proud to be black and is urging other players to speak up on the growing issue of racism in football. (READ)

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino says that Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester United is one of the most important matches of his career. (READ)

West Ham’s Andy Carroll has ankle surgery and could’ve played his last game for the Hammers. (READ)

Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune will miss the rest of the season with a left knee injury he suffered in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace. (READ)

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa earned a straight red card on Saturday after making crude remarks about the referee’s mother. (READ)

Phil Neville says that the England Women’s National Team is ‘anxious’ about their World Cup selection heading into their final tune-up against Spain on Tuesday. (READ)

Ronaldinho’s 14-year-old son Joao Mendes signed with Brazilian side Curzeiro without initially telling them who his father was. (READ)

Sunday rewind

FC Cincinnati loses lead carelessly in draw with Sporting KC (READ)

Sounders undefeated and imperfect, with tougher schedule looming (READ)

Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Mendez, Lichaj, and more (READ)

Duane Holmes receives racial abuse at Brentford (READ)