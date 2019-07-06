Saturday Ticker: Messi sent off in Argentina win, Morata joins Atletico, and more

Lionel Messi has broken plenty of records during his 14-year professional career. On international duty with Argentina, the Barcelona star recorded an individual first on Saturday for the wrong reasons.

Messi was sent off in the first-half of Argentina’s 2-1 Copa America third place win over Chile. Chile’s Gary Medel was also sent off after the two got into a scuffle when a ball went out of play. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid acquired Spanish forward Alvaro Morata on a permanent deal from Chelsea. (REPORT)

Paul Pogba’s agent says his transfer out of Manchester United is in the process. (REPORT)

Mohamed Salah and hosts Egypt were eliminated from the African Cup of Nations, following a 1-0 group stage loss to South Africa. (REPORT)

Nigeria eliminated defending AFCON champs Cameroon on Saturday, thanks to an Alex Iwobi game-winning goal. (REPORT)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek signed a new contract to remain with Chelsea. His new deal expires in 2024. (REPORT)

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is expected to be ready for the club’s preseason after being injured on international duty. (REPORT)

French defender Theo Hernandez has joined AC Milan from Spanish giants Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are considering Italian striker Fabio Borino, who is currently with AC Milan. (REPORT)

Inter Milan sporting director Beppe Marotta believes that Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan are not in the club’s long-term future plans. (REPORT)

Friday Rewind

