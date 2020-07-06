Vela, Opara, and the players who will miss the MLS is Back Tournament

The MLS is Back Tournament will at long last mark the return of men’s professional soccer in the United States and Canada, but not every top player will be back in action once the ball gets rolling.

Two days are all that separate us from the start of the much-anticipated MLS is Back Tournament, and the excitement is ramping up. Games will come quick and often, and will provide ample opportunity to gauge just where teams and players stand after months of being on hiatus due to the pandemic shutdown.

Naturally, not every team will be at full strength. Several key players will not compete in the competition in Orlando, Florida, due to varying reasons.

Among the players who will not take part are players who have been recently signed by teams as Targeted Allocation Money signings. Atlanta United’s Jurgen Damm and Inter Miami signing Leandro Gonzalez Pirez are examples of such players who won’t be playing in the tournament despite having been recently introduced by their teams.

Here is a rundown of some of the notable players that will not take part in the MLS is Back Tournament (we will update the list as the week goes on):

Carlos Vela, LAFC

The reigning MLS MVP will miss the competition, with the official announcement of his absence coming on Monday. Vela’s wife is pregnant, and that is believed to have been playing a significant role in his decision to skip the trip to Orlando. If things do play out that way and the talented winger does not participate, this will be a massive loss not only for LAFC but for neutral soccer lovers everywhere.

Jonathan dos Santos, LA Galaxy

Another LA star set to miss out. The Mexican midfielder will not be with the Galaxy due to a hernia injury that required surgery. It is expected that dos Santos’ is out for up to six weeks, a major blow to the Galaxy’s chances in Central Florida.

Ike Opara, Minnesota United

The current MLS Defender of the Year is sidelined for the upcoming competition because of health reasons. Opara took to his Twitter account to announce his absence earlier this month, leaving Minnesota United with a big hole to fill on its back line.

Achara, Toronto FC

The impressive Toronto FC rookie will miss the rest of the 2020 season after suffering a torn ACL. Achara had established himself as a potential key contributor to TFC’s attack, but the Georgetown product is done for the season.

Jesse Gonzalez, FC Dallas

Involved in an alleged domestic abuse incident, Gonzalez is currently suspended while MLS investigates the matter. FC Dallas’ No. 1 did not travel with the team to Orlando, and it remains unclear just how much longer the goalkeeper will be away from the group.

Robbie Robinson, Inter Miami

Another impressive rookie who won’t be in Orlando, Robinson figured to be a starting striker option for Diego Alonso after showing some promising glimpses in his first two matches. He just left the MLS is Back Tournament ‘bubble” to attend to personal matters, however, and will therefore not compete in the event.