Gonzalo Higuain cleared to make Inter Miami debut vs. Union

The wait is over. Gonzalo Higuain has been cleared to make his Inter Miami debut.

Inter Miami announced on Saturday afternoon that Higuain is available for selection after receiving his visa and International Transfer Certificate.

The striker, who signed a Designated Player contract on Sept. 18, could play as soon as Sunday. Inter Miami head coach Diego Alonso said late Friday that Higuain would travel with the team this weekend if clearance was received before the squad flew for the match vs. the Philadelphia Union.

Higuain has been training with Inter Miami, first on an individual basis and then in team sessions, since Sept. 11. He was initially subject to a mandatory quarantine period, but completed that and subsequently took part in his first full practice this past Tuesday.

Inter Miami is hoping the proven Higuain brings plenty of goals in short order. The expansion side, which is currently in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, has scored 12 goals in 13 matches.

The team’s record is currently 3-8-2.