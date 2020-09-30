Miazga, Carter-Vickers and Americans Abroad who could move before the transfer deadline

The European Transfer Window will slam shut in six days and, while the Sergino Dest transfer saga has reached its conclusion, there are still several European-based American players waiting to have their career situations resolved.

Some are needing a move away in order to keep their promising careers going while others could use a permanent change of scenery to earn consistent minutes. Many have yet to feature for their respective clubs yet this new season and could be on the way out in the next few days.

Matt Miazga and Cameron Carter-Vickers are two young defenders who have not been given a consistent chance with their first teams in England and are two of several players with uncertain futures.

There are also promising prospects who could spend the season developing on the benches of some of Europe’s top clubs, unless they decide to go on loans in order to earn regular playing time.

Here is a closer look at seven American players who could join Dest in moving to new teams before the close of the transfer window:

Matt Miazga, Chelsea

Miazga has yet to dress for Frank Lampard’s first team this season and looks set for another loan spell away from Stamford Bridge. Miazga spent the entire 2019-20 season with EFL Championship side Reading, but saw his loan come to a frustrating end after being handed a three-match suspension.

The 25-year-old New Jersey native’s deal with Chelsea runs until June 2022, but a loan spell away would give him a chance to play consistently. Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht has been linked to interest in Miazga, a move that would see him play for Vincent Kompany, while a return to the English League Championship would also make sense given his play at Reading last season.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tottenham

Another young defender who could be on his way out of London is Cameron Carter-Vickers at Tottenham. The 22-year-old centerback featured for Jose Mourinho in preseason play, but has yet to make his senior competitive debut for Spurs in the early stages of a new campaign.

Carter-Vickers is in his final year of his deal with Spurs and could be on his way to the EFL Championship once again. Relegated side Bournemouth was linked with the American’s services, but talks have slowed with the deadline slowly approaching. Carter-Vickers impressed with Luton Town last season on loan and could provide that same boost to Bournemouth in their hopes of earning promotion back to the Premier League.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has already admitted he has no problem with DeAndre Yedlin staying at Newcastle United, but the U.S. Men’s National Team veteran could very well leave the club in the next few days. Yedlin struggled with injuries and consistency in the 2019-20 season, fighting with Javier Manquillo and Fabian Schar for minutes at right back.

The 27-year-old has drawn interest from a long list of European leagues, with La Liga and Eredivisie the latest leagues to have teams inquire about acquiring Yedlin on loan. A move away from Newcastle still seems highly likely, but will require Newcastle to give up on its attempts at receiving a transfer fee for his services.

Konrad De La Fuente, Barcelona

Though he was expected to spend this season with Barcelona B, De La Fuente has been with the Barca first team to start the season. De La Fuente made his first-team debut for Barcelona in friendly action, but will face a difficult fight for minutes in the Barcelona attack, which is in the midst of an overhaul.

De Le Fuente impressed with Barcelona B in limited time last season and has also been linked with a loan spell with Spanish Segunda Liga side Girona. The 19-year-old U.S. Youth National Team player might be kept with Barca B once again, but a loan to Girona would provide a step up in competition.

Chris Richards, Bayern Munich

Chris Richards could play a role for Bayern Munich in the near future, but ultimately a loan away from the Bundesliga winners is a great move long-term. Richards had been linked with Union Berlin on loan earlier this summer, but for now has remained with the Bavarian giants and has featured in one Bundesliga match and one Under-23 match.

The 20-year-old excelled for Bayern II last season, scoring four goals and helping them win the 3. Liga title despite not being allowed to earn promotion. While watching veteran defenders at Bayern might be good experience, Richards needs to keep playing in order to stay fit and fresh.

Christian Cappis, Hobro

Christian Cappis’ situation this summer has been strange to say the least and his future at Hobro looks to be in jeopardy. Cappis has not played for Hobro in league play as of yet due to the club failing to renew his work permit to stay in Denmark. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder had a breakout 2019-20 campaign for Hobro, despite the club suffering relegation to the Danish second tier.

As of now, Cappis has had to wait in the United States in order to get clearance for a return to Denmark. His agent also reportedly hit out at the club and also that the midfielder would look for a move elsewhere if an agreement was made. Cappis is a young talent for sure and could bring a boost to a team higher than the NordicBet Liga.

Ethan Horvath, Club Brugge

Rewind to 2018 and Ethan Horvath was earning consistent minutes for Club Brugge in every competition. Fast forward to 2020 and Horvath continues to sit behind longtime Premier League goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. Horvath had been linked with a move away from Brugge, but as of now nothing has come to fruition.

The 25-year-old has earned four caps with the USMNT and is in the final season of his deal with Brugge. Horvath has proven in the past that he can be a capable starting goalkeeper in Europe, but may have to settle for a loan spell away for now instead of a permanent transfer away from Belgium.