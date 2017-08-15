Tuesday Kickoff: Cristiano Ronaldo gets five match ban, Premier League reassessing transfer deadline and more

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a lengthy suspension following the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

The Real Madrid star received two yellow cards, one for taking off his shirt and another for diving, and shoved the referee following his eventual red card. He will miss five matches, though has ten days to appeal the decision. (REPORT)

The Premier League is set to push up transfer deadline day in 2018-19 so that the window shuts before the start of the season. (REPORT)

Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez has reportedly told his club that he would like to leave, with Tottenham being his intended destination. (REPORT)

Southampton have sold an 80% stake of the club to Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng and his daughter, Nelly Gao, for £210 million. (REPORT)

A series of fan incidents and clashes with police marred the start of the Russian league season. (REPORT)

Nice stars Mario Balotelli and Wesley Sneijder will miss Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Napoli. (REPORT)

Cruz Azul head coach Paco Jemez is under investigation after giving the middle finger towards spectators in the club’s 0-0 draw with Toluca. Jemez says the gesture wasn’t directed at the crowd, but one fan in particular that was allegedly making comments about the coach’s family. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Mitch Hildebrandt has already become a U.S. Open Cup hero but the FC Cincinnati goalkeeper isn’t ready for the run to end quite yet. (READ)

Justin Morrow headlines the Best of MLS from this past weekend. (READ)

Bobby Wood and Timmy Chandler scored goals to headline this past weekend’s Americans Abroad. (READ)

However, Tim Ream earned honors as SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week. (READ)

Weston McKennie earned his first start in Schalke’s DFB-Pokal win. (READ)

John Brooks could miss the start of the Bundesliga season after suffering an injury over the weekend. (READ)