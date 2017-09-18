MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 28

MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 28

Major League Soccer

MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 28

MLS got a record-setting weekend started in exciting fashion with a thrilling draw in front of a giant crowd.

Atlanta United and Orlando City put on a show for an MLS record crowd of 70,425 as the two southern rivals battled to a 3-3 draw. (READ)

Tony Tchani banged home an extra time equalizer to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a salvaged point at home. (READ)

Abu Danladi scored in the 89th minute to give Minnesota United the victory against Montreal Impact at State Saputo. (READ)

FC Dallas continues to struggle as they played out a scoreless draw at home against Seattle Sounders. (READ)

The Revs picked up another red card as they fall to Sporting Kansas City by a 3-1 score. (READ)

Chicago Fire continued their September revival by downing D.C. United 3-0. (READ)

Dominique Badji’s 89th minute leveler was able to salvage a draw for Colorado Rapids at home against New York City FC. (READ)

Diego Valeri set an MLS record with a goal in eighth straight game, but Real Salt Lake still bested the Timbers 2-1. (READ)

San Jose Earthquakes kept up their strong home record with a 1-0 win over the visiting Houston Dynamo. (READ)

Toronto FC waltzed into the StubHub Center and hammered LA Galaxy 4-0. (READ)

New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union played out a scoreless draw at Red Bull Arena. (READ)

, Featured, Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home