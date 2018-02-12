Monday Kickoff: Marcelo backs Neymar to Madrid, Man United looks to keep de Gea and more

Real Madrid is the headliner in Monday’s news as the club continues to be linked an unlinked with the world’s top stars.

Marcelo says he expects Neymar to play at Real Madrid some day. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho insists Manchester United will not sell David de Gea, saying that the club will not let its best players leave. (REPORT)

Arturo Vidal is reportedly eyeing a contract extension with Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Toby Alderweireld will not travel for Tottenham’s Champions League clash with Jueventus. (REPORT)

Riyad Mahrez attempted to clear the air by having a talk with his Leicester City teammates. (REPORT)

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick insists Timo Werner will not leave the club despite interest from Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out has called for a response after Mario Balotelli was booked for calling out racist chants over the weekend. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Carlos Cordeiro was elected U.S. Soccer president. (READ)

Landon Donovan made his Club Leon debut as a substitute. (READ)

Lee Nguyen has reported to New England Revolution camp. (READ)

Phoenix Rising has added a billionaire owner to its ranks, boosting the club’s MLS expansion hopes. (READ)

Antonee Robinson provided an assist to lead Americans Abroad. (READ)

Newcastle edges Manchester United to headline European action. (READ)