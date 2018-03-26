MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 4

It was an abbreviated weekend in MLS, but there were several intriguing results throughout the league.

Ismael Tajouri fired two goals to earn a shorthanded NYCFC a come-from-behind draw with the New England Revolution.

FC Dallas settled for a split of the points with the 10-man Portland Timbers.

A trio of first half goals pushed the Columbus Crew to a win over D.C. United.

Alex Muyl and Bradley Wright-Phillips lifted the New York Red Bulls over visiting Minnesota United.

Diego Rubio's late goal helped Sporting KC seal a draw with the Colorado Rapids.

The injury-riddled LA Galaxy held the Vancouver Whitecaps to a scoreless draw.