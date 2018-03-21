Wednesday Kickoff: Griezmann's future, Neymar injury and more

While one star’s future will be decided soon, another’s recovery remains a talking point heading towards the World Cup.

Antoine Griezmann says his club future will be decided before the World Cup. (REPORT)

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar says he and the medical team at PSG have been in “total harmony” over Neymar’s injury treatment. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich is reportedly interested in hiring Mauricio Pochettino from Tottenham. (REPORT)

Despite links with a move to La Liga, Christian Eriksen insists he is “very happy” at Tottenham. (REPORT)

N’Golo Kante says he feels “at home” with Chelsea as links with PSG continue. (REPORT)

Everton is reportedly interested in a move for Luke Shaw. (REPORT)

Bordeaux’s Malcolm says it would be “a dream” to move to Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are interested in RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi. (REPORT)

Reading has fired manager Jaap Stam. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

The USMNT has taken advantage by calling up a bunch of European prospects for an upcoming friendly. (READ)

Interim boss Dave Sarachan will lead the USMNT through June’s friendlies. (READ)

Matt Polster will miss time with a knee injury. (READ)

Nick Taitague trained with the Schalke first team. (READ)

Gedion Zelalem has set his sights on a preseason return from injury. (READ)