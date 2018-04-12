Thursday Kickoff: Gianluigi Buffon reacts, Mohamed Salah 'at home' with Liverpool and more

Following Wednesday’s controversial call, Gianluigi Buffon and Juventus remain the focus across world soccer.

Gianluigi Buffon says referee Michael Oliver has a “garbage bin instead of a heart” following the Englishman’s decision to award a penalty kick and dismiss the Italian goalkeeper in Wednesday’s Champions League loss to Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Buffon’s manager, Massimiliano Allegri, says he could “understand” Buffon’s reaction while calling the legendary goalkeeper “only human”. (REPORT)

Despite reported Real Madrid interest, Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah “feels at home” with Liverpool while dismissing transfer rumors. (REPORT)

Willian says he expects changed with Chelsea as the club looks to bounce back from a frustrating season. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly interested in signing midfielder Jean-Michel Seri from Nice. (REPORT)

Manchester United will reportedly turn down any offers for Marcus Rashford. (REPORT)

Monaco is reportedly interested in bringing back Timoue Bakayoko following a frustrating stint at Chelsea. (REPORT)

Danny Drinkwater is reportedly considering his future with Chelsea. (REPORT)

Arsenal has reportedly shown interest in Atletico Madrid’s Saul. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

NYCFC thumped RSL to continue the club’s unbeaten start. (READ)

Real Madrid edged Juventus while Bayern took down Sevilla to book UCL semifinal spots. (READ)

Atlanta’s Josef Martinez suffered an injury to headline MLS news. (READ)

Following a goalless series, Jesse Marsch defended his decision to play Bradley Wright-Phillips in a deeper role. (READ)

SBI asks what TFC needs to do to be recognized as the best team in MLS history. (READ)

Matt Miazga is set for a new manager as Vitesse has fired Henk Fraser. (READ)