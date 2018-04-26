Thursday Kickoff: Liverpool to offer Salah new deal, Boateng considers Bayern exit and more

While one defensive star admitted he could be on the move, one of the world’s best attackers appears likely to stay in England.

Liverpool reportedly will to sell Mohamed Salah at any price as they prepare to offer the star a new deal. (REPORT)

Jerome Boateng says he could leave Bayern in search of “personal challenges” after achieving all there is to achieve with the club. (REPORT)

Diego Simeone says he has not been in contact with Arsenal despite reports that he’s a candidate for the team’s managerial position. (REPORT)

Andres Iniesta is expected to make an announcement on his future as soon as Friday. (REPORT)

West Ham reportedly won’t make a move to make Joe Hart’s loan permanent. (REPORT)

Marouane Fellaini is considering interest from Roma, Marseille and clubs in the Chinese Super League as he looks to leave Manchester United in search of more playing time. (REPORT)

Louis van Gaal says he isn’t retired from managing and recently received “an offer I can’t refuse”. (REPORT)

German goalkeeper Bernd Leno is set to leave Bayer Leverkusen. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Toronto FC fell to Chivas on penalty kicks on the CCL final. (READ)

Real Madrid edged Bayern Munich for an away win. (READ)

Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent are set to headline this summer’s USMNT squad. (READ)

Sebastian Giovinco says he wants a new contract to remain with Toronto FC. (READ)

Patrick Vieira says he has not been in contract with Arsenal. (READ)

