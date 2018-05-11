Friday Kickoff: Salah committed to Liverpool, Atleti eye Aguero and more

Two Premier League stars headline Friday morning’s news.

Mohamed Salah stated his commitment to Liverpool amid transfer rumors, saying this is “just the start” of his time with the Premier League club. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid is reportedly eyeing a move for Sergio Aguero should Antoine Griezmann leave the club. (REPORT)

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly unhappy with a lack of gametime with Bayern Munich after starting seven of the final 16 Bundesliga matches. (REPORT)

Samuel Umtiti is reportedly still considering a move away from Barcelona. (REPORT)

Stefan de Vrij will reportedly move from Lazio to Inter Milan on a free transfer. (REPORT)

Valencia has reportedly set the asking price for Rodrigo at $71 million. (REPORT)

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is expected to return to Chelsea for next season following a loan spell with Crystal Palace. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

D.C. United has reportedly agreed to a deal with Wayne Rooney. (READ)

Andrija Novakovich scored as Telstar won the first game of the promotion playoffs. (READ)

Toronto FC’s stars headline the latest MLS salary data. (READ)

Liam Ridgewell and the Timbers are looking forward to Saturday’s clash with the Sounders. (READ)

Impact manager Remi Garde said to forget about any links to Fernando Torres. (READ)