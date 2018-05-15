Tuesday Kickoff: Low signs extension with Germany, Iniesta mulls future and more

While one World Cup-winning manager has secured a new contract, a World Cup-winning midfielder continues to mull over his future.

Germany manager Joachim Low has signed a contract extension with Germany through 2022. (REPORT)

Andres Iniesta has reportedly narrowed his next move down to either China or Japan. (REPORT)

Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to sign Toni Kroos at Manchester City. (REPORT)

Arsenal will reportedly let go of a number of Arsene Wenger’s backroom staff as the club seeks a full transition. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly pushing to sign Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld. (REPORT)

Everton is reportedly set to fire manager Sam Allardyce in the next few days. (REPORT)

Defender Rafinha has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Tim Ream and Fulham advanced to the promotion playoff final. (READ)

Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama announced their preliminary World Cup rosters. (READ)

Following a blowout loss to their rivals, NYCFC bounced back with a satisfying point against LAFC. (READ)

The Portland Timbers credited defensive discipline and organziation for a win over the rival Seattle Sounders. (READ)

Brian Schmetzer says the loss to the Timbers is a “tough pill to swallow”. (READ)

Nick Rimando’s 200th career win is just another memorable achievement for the star goalkeeper. (READ)

Gyasi Zardes headlines this week’s Best of MLS. (READ)

PSG hired former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel. (READ)