Tuesday Kickoff: Salah wins another award, City eye Mahrez again, and more

Liverpool’s big star has collected another award while the Premier League champions elect are set to pursue a star yet again this summer.

Mohamed Salah was named Football Writers Association Football of the Year. (READ)

Manchester City will reportedly make another push for Riyad Mahrez this summer. (REPORT)

Arsenal has made an improved offer to Jack Wilshere, who is getting interest from clubs both in England and abroad. (REPORT)

Rob Holding has signed a new deal with Arsenal. (READ)

Mario Balotelli says there is “no chance” he would return to AC Milan. (REPORT)

Wilfried Zaha says he has grown as a player and is prepared the pressures of a big-money move away from Crystal Palace. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

SBI takes a look back at the week that was in MLS. (READ)

David Villa headlines the Best of MLS. (READ)

Orlando City isn’t reading into their own hype just yet despite a five-game winning streak. (READ)

NYCFC made a big statement with a big-time bounce-back win. (READ)

Subpar defending led to FC Dallas’ undoing in New York. (READ)

It wasn’t pretty, but LAFC opened their new stadium with a memorable win. (READ)

Stefan Frei took blame for the Sounders’ ‘cruel’ loss to LAFC. (READ)

Donald Trump asked African countries to lend the U.S. their support for the United World Cup bid. (READ)

Cosmos owner Rocco Commisso has offered to inject up to $500 million into U.S. Soccer based on certain conditions. (READ)