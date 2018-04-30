MLS Week 9: A Look Back

Major League Soccer

It was a busy weekend across MLS, featuring some big goals and some controversial moments.

In Friday’s lone match, the Vancouver Whitecaps took down Real Salt Lake. (READ)

The New York Red Bulls toppled the LA Galaxy, leading the way on Saturday’s schedule. (READ)

LAFC opened their new stadium with a late win to headline Sunday’s action. (READ)

David Villa headlined the Best of MLS from this past weekend. (READ)

Cristian Penilla is providing the play-making spark for the New England Revolution. (READ)

The Philadelphia Union have been patient in recent weeks, and that patience paid off with a solid attacking performance. (READ)

D.C. United’s struggles continued against the Union. (READ)

The LA Galaxy fired criticism at the referee following a controversial loss. (READ)

Orlando City isn’t reading into their own hype just yet despite a five-game winning streak. (READ)

NYCFC made a big statement with a big-time bounce-back win. (READ)

Subpar defender led to FC Dallas’ undoing in New York. (READ)

It wasn’t pretty, but LAFC opened their new stadium with a memorable win. (READ)

Stefan Frei took blame for the Sounders’ ‘cruel’ loss to LAFC. (READ)

