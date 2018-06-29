Friday Kickoff: Colombia 'worried' about Rodriguez, Germany fallout and more

As focus shifts to the knockout rounds of the World Cup, the health of one big star threatens to derail Colombia’s push.

Jose Pekerman is “very worried” about the health of James Rodriguez, who left Thursday’s match early with a calf issue. (REPORT)

Joachim Low says Germany must make “clear changes” to bounce back from World Cup elimination. (REPORT)

Sami Khedira took blame for Germany’s World Cup failure, calling his personal performance “inexplicable”. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly close to a deal for Russian star Aleksandr Golovin. (REPORT)

Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen reportedly wants to leave Barcelona. (REPORT)

Iran striker Sardar Azmoun announced his retirement from the international game after claiming the insults he received had impacted his mother’s health. (REPORT)

Hamburg midfielder Alan Halilovic is reportedly set to sign with AC Milan. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

D.C. United announced the signing of Wayne Rooney. (READ)

Dave Sarachan and his staff have been given extensions through the end of 2018 as the USMNT coaching search rolls on. (READ)

Belgium edged England to win Group G. (READ)

Colombia topped Senegal to come back from an opening match loss to win Group H. (READ)

Japan advanced despite a loss to Poland thanks to the fair play tiebreaker. (READ)

A second half surge lifted Tunisia to a win over Panama. (READ)