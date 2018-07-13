Friday Kickoff: James interested in Real Madrid return, Barca after Willian and more

While one star is reportedly interested in a move back to La Liga, one Premier League regular has reportedly become a major target for the Spanish league champions.

James Rodriguez is looking to make his way back to Real Madrid after his Bayern Munich loan ends. (REPORT)

Barcelona is reportedly set to make a second bid for Chelsea winger Willian. (REPORT)

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain to join former teammate Gianluigi Buffon. (REPORT)

Liverpool is set to trigger Xherdan Shaqiri’s release clause as the club looks to sign the winger from Stoke City. (REPORT)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says the club is open to one more signing if a “big opportunity” arises. (REPORT)

River Plate is looking for $29 million for Juan Fernando Quintero, who is reportedly drawing interest from Real Madrid and Tottenham following a standout World Cup. (REPORT)

Crystal Palace is reportedly after West Ham’s Michail Antonio. (REPORT)

