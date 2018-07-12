Thursday Kickoff: Marcelo linked with Juve, Higuain for sale, and more

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer remains the biggest story in soccer as the week rolls on.

Marcelo could reportedly join Ronaldo at Juventus as his agent, Mendes, is reportedly pushing for a deal. (REPORT)

Juventus is prepared to sell Gonzalo Higuain after signing Ronaldo. (REPORT)

Agent Jorge Mendes says Juventus will be Ronaldo’s last club. (REPORT)

Luka Modric says Croatia was motivated by a perceived lack of respect from the English media. (REPORT)

After seeing a potential move fall apart before the World Cup, Nabil Fekir has reportedly convinced Lyon to reconsider a sale to Liverpool. (REPORT)

Nani has departed Valencia to join Sporting Lisbon. (REPORT)

Newcastle has re-signed Kenedy on loan from Chelsea. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

The Chicago Fire outlasted the Philadelphia Union in a seven-goal thriller. (READ)

NYCFC kept its home streak alive with a win over the Montreal Impact. (READ)

Jesse Marsch says his move to Germany is the next step in his development as a coach. (READ)

Croatia came from behind to top England in the World Cup semifinal. (READ)

Ivan Perisic won honors as SBI World Cup Player of the Day. (READ)