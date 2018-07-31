Tuesday Kickoff: Higuain set for AC Milan loan, Man City cut Hart asking price and more

While one big star looks set for a loan after being replaced, another long-replaced goalkeeper’s club continues to look for a solution.

AC Milan is reportedly set to sign Gonzalo Higuain on a season-long loan with an option to buy next summer. (REPORT)

Manchester City has cut their asking price for Joe Hart to just £5 million. (REPORT)

Despite links to Real Madrid and Manchester United, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic says he is staying with Lazio. (REPORT)

Everton is reportedly pushing to sign Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo. (REPORT)

Liverpool is reportedly set to offer Sadio Mane a new contract. (REPORT)

Schalke’s Max Meyer is set to join Crystal Palace. (REPORT)

Leicester City manager Claude Puel says the club will not sell Harry Maguire this summer. (REPORT)

PSV Eindhoven fullback Santiago Arias has been linked with Atletico Madrid. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Matt Miazga has been linked with a move to Caen. (READ)

Fanendo Adi and Fatai Alashe have joined FC Cincinnati. (READ)

Timothy Weah provided an assist in PSG’s preseason win over Atletico Madrid. (READ)

Tyler Adams and Darwin Quintero have been named MLS All-Star replacements. (READ)

Jack Harrison has joined Leeds United on loan. (READ)