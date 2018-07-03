Tuesday Kickoff: Low to stay with Germany, Real Madrid deny Neymar offer and more

Germany has made a decision on the national team’s future while Neymar’s remains a topic for debate following a Real Madrid statement.

Despite the team’s early World Cup exit, Joachim Low is set to stay on as Germany head coach. (REPORT)

Real Madrid released a statement to deny the club has made a massive offer to Paris Saint-Germain to sign Neymar. (REPORT)

Diego Maradona says he would manager Argentina for free if asked. (REPORT)

La Liga president Javier Tebas says the Spanish federation “acted without much thought” by firing manager Julen Lopetegui days before the World Cup. (REPORT)

Riyad Mahrez could reportedly join Manchester City as soon as next week. (REPORT)

Arsenal is reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes. (REPORT)

Daley Blind would reportedly have to take a paycut if he wishes to join Ajax from Manchester United. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Mexico was knocked out of the World Cup with a 2-0 loss to Brazil. (READ)

Mexico was left to wonder what might have been following another Round of 16 exit. (READ)

Neymar showed little sympathy for Mexico, saying El Tri talked too much before their World Cup elimination. (READ)

Juan Carlos Osorio slammed Neymar’s antics while expressing his frustration with officiating. (READ)

Belgium overturned a second half deficit to take down Japan in a thrilling clash. (READ)