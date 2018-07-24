SBISoccer.com

Tuesday Kickoff: Mbappe hid World Cup injury, Juventus discuss Higuain-Bonucci swap with AC Milan and more

The World Cup may be over, but this tournament’s big star has just now admitted that he played the two biggest matches with an injury.

Kylian Mbappe says he hid a back injury throughout France’s semifinal and World Cup final victories. (REPORT)

Juventus and AC Milan are reportedly discussing a swap deal that would see Leonardo Bonucci return to Juventus with Gonzalo Higuain going the other way. (REPORT)

Barcelona reportedly continues to pursue Willian but Chelsea is determined to hold on to the winger by asking for a massive transfer fee. (REPORT)

Manchester City is reportedly after Juventus’ Miralem Pjanic. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United is looking to make two more summer signings. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ante Rebic. (REPORT)

Shortly after Roma agreed to a deal for Brazilian winger Malcolm, Barcelona has swooped in and agreed to a deal of their own with Bordeaux. (REPORT)

Despite links with Arsenal, Kingsley Coman says he will not be leaving Bayern Munich and has had no contact with the Premier League club. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Real Madrid is reportedly interested in Christian Pulisic. (READ)

The Philadelphia Union will host the Chicago Fire while the Houston Dynamo will take on the visiting LAFC in the other U.S. Open Cup semifinal. (READ)

The tough decision to trade Kellyn Acosta will be beneficial to FC Dallas. (READ)

Josef Martinez headlined the Best of MLS from this past weekend. (READ)

Jurgen Klopp says the U.S. Men’s National Team must avoid putting pressure on Pulisic. (READ)

