Wednesday Ticker: Manchester United charged by UEFA, Real Madrid approaches Conte

The struggles for Manchester United continue to pile up.

Following its 1-0 loss to Juventus in yesterday’s UEFA Champions League matchup, Manchester United was charged by UEFA for pitch invasions after the match. (REPORT)

Real Madrid’s Marcelo denied receiving any offers from Juventus (REPORT)

The Australian FA is working to help Central Coast Mariners fund deal for Usain Bolt (REPORT)

FIFA has revealed its plans for a newly remodeled Club World Cup and Nations League. (REPORT)

Defender Marcos Alonso is set to sign a contract extension with Chelsea that would have him at the club until 2023. (REPORT)

Argentina will play Mexico at home in Cordoba & Mendoza in the upcoming friendlies in November. (REPORT)

PSG are set to make a big offer for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann. (REPORT)

Former Real Madrid player turned director Emilio Butragueño, has confirmed that Julen Lopetegui will remain the manager of the club during El Clasico, despite being on the hot seat in recent weeks. (REPORT)

Gremio beat River Plate in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals, by a score of 1-0. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Tata Martino will leave Atlanta United at the end of the 2018 season. (READ)

Jaylin Lindsey & Mark McKenzie are among the name that will headline U.S. roster for CONCACAF U-20 Championship. (READ)