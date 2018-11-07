Wednesday Ticker: Conte taking Chelsea to court, Wenger dismisses AC Milan rumors, and more

Two former north London Premier League managers made news Wednesday. One involving his previous team and the other regarding his managerial future. Antonio Conte is still dealing with the effects of his departure from Chelsea while Arsene Wenger addressed rumors about his next coaching stop.

Antonio Conte is refusing to meet with Chelsea over the rest of his salary opting to take the club to court. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger dubbed rumors that he will be in the next manager of AC Milan “fake news” and said he does not know where he will manage next. (REPORT)

Former Watford manager Quique Sánchez Flores has reportedly been approached by Mexico to coach the national team. (REPORT )

Neymar has claimed that Dutch referee Bjorn Kiupers said something “disrespectful to him after PSG’s 1-1 draw with Napoli on Tuesday. (REPORT)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino warned that players who participate in a possible European Super League would be banned from the World Cup. (REPORT)

Russia claims it prevented a terrorist plot from taking place during the 2018 World Cup. (REPORT)

Former Real Madrid President Lorenzo Sanz has been sentenced to three years in prison for intentionally defrauding Spanish tax authorities. (REPORT)

Shanghai SIPG ended Guangzhou Evergrande’s run of seven straight Chinese Super League title’s by beating Beijing Renhe 2-1. (REPORT)

The English Football Association will appeal the decision of an independent regulatory commission that ruled Jose Mourinho should not be banned for comments he made in Portuguese that were directed at television cameras after a 3-2 win against Newcastle United. (REPORT)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku could miss the Manchester derby this weekend due to injury. (REPORT)

Eden Hazard has traveled with Chelsea for Thursday’s Europa League game against BATE Borisov. (REPORT)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says French defender Laurent Koscileny is close to returning from injury. (REPORT)

Tottenham will reportedly not look to re-sign its former player Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has said that youngster Vinicius Jr will play “when it’s inevitable”. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Atlanta United hope Miguel Almiron can go the distance for the second leg against NYCFC at home. (READ)

Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, and Josh Sargent headline USMNT call-ups for November friendlies. (READ)

Ethan Horvath posts a shutout for Club Brugge in a shock win against AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League. (READ)

A look back at all the matches from Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League. (READ)

A look at the key matches on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League. (READ)

Seattle Sounders’ Chad Marshall undergoes surgery while Cristian Roldan is day-to-day ahead of their second leg against Portland. (READ)

USMNT U-20s dominate Trinidad and Tobago to keep Concacaf Championships run rolling READ